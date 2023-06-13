Brian Epstein Biopic, ‘Midas Man,’ Has Third Director Change

The biopic detailing the life of famed Beatles manager Brian Epstein, Midas Man, seems to be a revolving door for directors. The project is now on its third director, Joe Stephenson (Doctor Jekyll, The Good Drug).

Stephenson will take over for Sara Sugarman. The actress/director pointed to scheduling conflicts and creative differences as her reasoning for stepping away from the project. Sugarman took over for Jonas Åkerlund, who left the project in late 2021.

“When I was approached to take the helm of Midas Man, I didn’t have to think twice,” Stephenson told Deadline. “The last twelve weeks have been an epic journey and I can’t thank my cast and crew enough.”

“The Brian Epstein story has needed to be told for years and I’m honored to finally bring it to the big screen,” he continued.

Producer Perry Trevers added, “Unfortunately the delays to principal photography starting meant that changes to key members of our team were inevitable. In the process, we were delighted to be able to secure the services of Joe Stephenson, who is someone we have watched from afar for some time.”

Midas Man will follow Epstein’s role in the cultural movement that was Beatlemania, as he attempts to harness the runaway success of one of the biggest bands in the world. Epstein served as the Beatles’ manager until his death in 1967 as a result of a barbiturate overdose.

“On Thursday 9th November 1961, a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever,” the official logline of the film reads.

The cast has big shoes to fill, embodying the Fab Four at the height of their fame. The actors tapped for the project include Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (as Epstein), Jonah Lees (as John Lennon), Blake Richardson (as Paul McCartney), Leo Harvey-Elledge (as George Harrison), and Campbell Wallace (as Ringo Starr).

The project is said to be in the final stages of production, despite the last-minute director change. Stephenson will likely mainly oversee the editing process, as principal photography is done. No release date has been announced for the film as of yet.

Photo by Cummings Archives/Redferns