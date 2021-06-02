Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Amythyst Kiah

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Amythyst Kiah Earns Three ﻿2021 Americana Music Award Nominations and Joins Jason Isbell and Valerie June as Most-Nominated Artist This Year

Nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Myself” + Duo/Group of the Year with Our Native Daughters

Congratulations to Amythyst Kiah, who has earned three 2021 Americana Music Award nominations. She’s nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year, for the solo rendition of her Grammy-nominated song “Black Myself.” Amythyst is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year as part of the all-women-of-color supergroup, Our Native Daughters. She joins Jason Isbell and Valerie June as the most-nominated artists this year.

Amythyst’s solo rendition of “Black Myself” was previously hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, MTV, BET, Billboard, and NPR who called it a “breakthrough for an artist on the rise.” She performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, watch HERE.

“Black Myself” is the lead single from Amythyst’s Tony Berg-produced album, Wary + Strange coming out June 18th via Rounder Records. The eleven-track collection masterfully showcases Amythyst as “one of roots music’s most promising new voices” (Rolling Stone).

