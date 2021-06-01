Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Cmagic5

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Rising teen talent, Cmagic5 is a young emerging high-octane and soulful Canadian vocal artist from Toronto, who started humming even before talking. At the age of 4, she began her musical journey performing in musical theater, dance performances, and vocal competitions. By the age of 10, she had already written, composed, and produced her own songs. At 16, she completed her classical vocal training from the world-renowned Royal Conservatory and is a vocal mentor to the Gen Z. She is also an advocate and ambassador for mental health awareness. Cmagic5’s musical inspirations include Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, and Toni Braxton. Her music is contemporary pop fused with other genres of music, creating a refreshing blend of conventional sounds and futuristic vibes. Her soul-shattering vocals coming from a petite frame, have the power to evoke a profound response.

Her debut album, Ready to Run, draws on a mix of musical influences including rock, reggaeton, R&B, and classical, blending them into a modern pop sound. With catchy melodies and powerful lyrics, the album is a contemporary-pop whirlwind of self-worth and motivation, with a refreshing blend of old school vibes and futuristic sounds. Through an amalgamation of instrumentation, each track takes you to another world of magic, resulting in an engulfing experience.

