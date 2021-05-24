Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with apob

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing apob over Zoom video!

Aaron O’Brien (known as apob) is a multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer. Growing up in a small town in upstate New York, he began experimenting with music in local bands while teaching himself a variety of instruments. Curious at the concept of playing all the instruments in a band at once, he began experimenting with sampling punk, soul and hip hop, and eventually taught himself how to produce — affirming the notion of playing all the instruments at once.

After 9th Wonder showed interest in his production skills, he began honing in on his craft. apob recently developed, produced and co-wrote in the Pop/Hip Hop duo ‘Yes Please,’ before he realizing his unwavering connection to the indie rock and alt music space. Booking a one-way ticket to Los Angeles mid-pandemic, he’s found himself producing two full length projects from The Polar Boys and Ben Chandler, as well as working with Dora Jar, Odie, Mills, Carter Reeves, No Love For The Middle Child, and many others. He quickly caught the attention of producer/songwriter powerhouse Hallwood Media, signing with them for management at the top of this year.

With over two dozen releases and two full length projects set across Summer ’21, as well as a personal artist project, apob is poised to be a coveted name by the end of this year, and an exciting addition to the indie space.

