Chayce Beckham Crowned the 19th ‘American Idol’: Performs The Beatles, Ed Sheeran & Chris Stapleton

On Sunday, May 23, Chayce Beckham became the 19th winner of American Idol. The 24-year-old cleared a victory just ahead of two equally promising contestants—Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence.

The competition held extremely tight until Beckham released his debut single, “23,” on May 14. By the time he performed the Ross Copperman-produced track last Sunday, it topped the iTunes Country chart where it still holds the No.1 position.

The three-hour event kicked off with a round of the Judge’s Choice, where Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie selected songs for the contestants to perform. Kinstler led the charge with Celine Dion’s “All By Myself,” and hit the historic notes effortlessly. Perry notes the vocal delivery exhibited the contestant’s “vulnerable power” that has become more visible week-by-week. Spence followed with Ray Charles’ “Georgia on My Mind,” a fitting selection for the South Georgia native that confirmed that the “sky is the limit” for the 21-year old talent.

Beckham took on The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” which felt like a change of pace from the preceding performances. Yet, his reputable rasp voice took the classic to new heights. Perry explains the song selection as a “classic small but mighty song”—a zone the judges feel Beckham excels within.

Round Two only elevated the stakes, as all three contestants took the stage again for Hometown Songs, still signaling no frontrunner. Kinstler set the bar high for the teary-eyed-round of performances, singing fellow Chicagoan Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Spence took on Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” by storm, leaving no dry eyes in the audience or judges’ stand.

Beckham’s homecoming feels like a full circle. After battling addiction, the young artist shows he finally found an outlet for his struggles and a voice to represent those facing the same demons. His confidence—something he has worked towards incrementally this season—peaks during his performance of Chris Stapleton’s “Fire Away.”

Before moving toward the end of the finale, Ryan Seacrest announced that Kinstler would not be moving into the third round with Beckham and Spence.

To close, the last two standing had a redemption shot at an earlier performance selection to revisit. Spence told a powerful story with Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up,” leaving the voters with a difficult decision to make. His undeniable artistry was on display throughout his glimmering choral show. All three judges are visibly moved by his talent, and growing emotional as the impending end nears. Richie calls Spence’s presence on the show a “religious experience,” while Perry genuinely thanks the contestant for “blessing us, saving us, lifting us up, and leading us to the light.”

Favored slightly by entrance polls, Beckham confirms his expected victory, revisiting Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow.” The selection itself displays growth for the contestant who expanded his stage experience while performing the emotionally connected tune. The judges’ response confirms what now feels l like the inevitable end of a winding road to this season.

“I don’t think there’s anything left to say Chayce,” Perry shared. “You had this dream and now you’re living it.” Bryan, understanding the country genre Beckham is bounding towards, confirms “I don’t have any doubt in mind that you’ll go out there and work for it.”

“Congratulations twice, one for surviving this amazing class of 2021, and secondly welcome to your career,” Richie gushed. “You’ve got an amazing future, my friend, we’re very proud of you.”

Chayce Beckham was crowned the 19th winner of American Idol.