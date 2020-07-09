Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Ayron Jones Zoom video!​​

​​AYRON JONES – Guitarist & singer Ayron Jones whose songwriting is filled with raw emotion is the new sound of Seattle in 2020. The gritty, genre-blending artist is an amalgam of the incredibly rich history of the city, from Jimi Hendrix to Nirvana to Sir Mix-A-Lot who produced Jones’ first independent record. Now primed to bring his unique sound to the rest of the world, his explosive single “Take Me Away” is released on June 19 via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. “Take Me Away” pulls Jones’ diverse influences into a style that is at once both familiar and yet distinctly his own, with firm footing in the nostalgia of rock music. The tones and musical roots may be familiar, but the story is unique to Jones and the struggles and darkness that shaped his art. With a tumultuous childhood marred by parental addiction and abandonment, the weight of Jones’ past became the inspiration for “Take Me Away”. “‘Take Me Away’ was about how music was my escape, how I sometimes felt stuck in my own personal prison of isolation and solitude that I’d constructed for myself,” explains Jones. “Music was my release, and from the darkness I could create something beautiful, and not be defined by my history.” While gaining a following as an independent artist Jones has become part of the fabric of the Northwest city, opening for Guns ’N’ Roses at the Gorge and B.B. King, as well as working with Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin and Eric Lilavois at the iconic London Bridge Studio. The city has championed his sound with consistently sold out shows, and Jones has been embraced by the city’s wealth of music royalty including Duff McKagan, Mike McCready, and more. Jones’ ascent also broke barriers in the rock music world, and he explains “being black in the rock industry, I was forging a path into establishments and onto tours that had not previously embraced an artist like me. But the one thing that always changed minds and spoke for itself was the music.” His reach now extends well beyond Seattle, playing alongside such acts as Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rahkim, Jeff Beck, Theory of a Deadman, Robin Trower, and Spearhead, plus notable festival performances to include SXSW, Sasquatch, and Bumbershoot. For more information visit ayronjonesmusic.com.​​

