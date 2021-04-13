Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Black Caviar

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Black Caviar over Zoom video!

NYC duo Black Caviar deliver a new single “Been That Ill” feat. NYC rapper G.L.A.M. “Been That Ill” is Black Caviar’s fourth collaborative single with G.L.A.M., following 2018’s “Killa Shit Funk” and 2019’s double single release on Dim Mak Records with “Alright Alright Okay” & “Zonin.”

Leading the single with G.LA.M.’s impressive vocal delivery, she lays down a high-energy flow on “Been That Ill,” which is perfectly met with stunning production from Black Caviar. Heavily inspired by New Orleans bounce music fused with playful dance elements, “Been That Ill” has all the necessary ingredients to make waves on the club and festival circuit this summer.

“Been That Ill” comes weeks after Black Caviar’s new single “On My Own Masters,” with the latter track heating up on Spotify playlists worldwide including Dance Rising, Operator, omw, and Friday Cratediggers. Both singles will be part of Black Caviar’s forthcoming EP set to debut soon.

Nacolbie Jane p/k/a G.L.A.M is a DJ, producer, songwriter and rapper from the West Coast. A child of music. She was born to legendary Oakland emcee parents, Dangerous Dame (Platinum writer for Too $hort) and her dedicated mother, Platinum selling recording artist, Nic Nac. She is the arrival of a new kind of triple threat that signifies that a change has inevitably come to the music game.

Widely recognized for their hit singles “Coco” (over 20 million global streams) and Grammy-nominated track “What’s Up Danger” from the Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack (over 150 million global streams) Black Caviar have continuously released show-stopping music and have earned over 200 million Spotify streams on their catalogue. In addition to the commercial success of “What’s Up Danger”, the NYC duo released four singles with Republic/Casablanca Records, and produced a hit remix on the soundtrack of the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels. Recently, Black Caviar penned a three single deal with Big Beat records and released the first of these with Do The Damn Thing in November of 2020.

Curating remixes for the likes of Lizzo, Tiesto, Jason Derulo, Foster The People & Louis The Child and many more, Black Caviar have also shared the stage with A-list talent at major festivals including Hard Summer, EDC Orlando, Hangout Festival, and Electric Zoo. Scoring sync deals with Apple, McDonald’s, and Netflix, Black Caviar have also secured DJ residencies in Boston with Big Night Entertainment Group.

Delivering another exceptional release, Black Caviar’s new single “Been That Ill” feat. G.L.A.M. is available on all streaming platforms.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #foryou #foryoupage #stayhome #togetherathome #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!