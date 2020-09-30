​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Larissa Vale and Kyle Hawken of Black Satellite over Zoom video!

Black Satellite was named one of Alternative Press’ “12 Bands You Need to Know” sharing that “Frontwoman Larissa Vale offers an aggressively elegant vocal range that pairs perfectly over Kyle Hawken’s melodic guitar riffs and instrumental work. Each song from Endless effortlessly shows off the duo’s provocative sound and captivating alt-rock essence.” Additional support from the band from outlets like Billboard, Loudwire, New Noise Magazine, Alternative Press and more have continued to validate and solidify Black Satellite’s place in the rock world.

Black Satellite is a rock duo from NYC comprised of Larissa Vale and Kyle Hawken. Having been writing music together for several years, Black Satellite is the culmination of a deep-rooted partnership contributing to their unified writing style.Shortly after launching their first single “Valkyrie” from their full-length album “Endless,” Black Satellite was requested as support for Starset at NYC’s Gramercy Theatre on the strength of their debut. Billboard describes the album as “the end point one might arrive at after listening to all of Muse’s catalog and deciding they just weren’t epic enough.”Black Satellite subsequently released two cover songs paying tribute to Type O Negative, which charted on metal radio.The band has recently concluded writing and recording their sophomore record, Aftermath, mixed by veteran producer Ben Grosse (Marilyn Manson, Filter, Breaking Benjamin). Black Satellite is scheduled to tour with Fozzy in November 2020.

