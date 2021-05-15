Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Bongo ByTheWay

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Bongo ByTheWay over Zoom video!

Internationally acclaimed super-producer, songwriter, entertainer Bongo ByTheWay, Uforo Ebong, achieved a momentous win at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards ®, for his songwriting contributions and additional arrangements to Kanye West’s Jesus Is King album. The acclaimed album amassed the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album win on music’s biggest night.

Earlier this year Bongo unveiled his first production for the new year with R&B sensations Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. for “Girl Like Me,” which is a budding contender for next year’s award ceremony with garnered praise from Vulture, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and more. As Bongo gears up for next, it is undeniable to see the growing strides the powerhouse-producer is making across music genres as he adds another GRAMMY accolade to his name. The super-producer also amassed a GRAMMY Award-winning production achievement in 2013 on “Free From It All” by Hip Hop – Gospel crossover star Lecrae.

Uforo “Bongo” Ebong, better known as Bongo ByTheWay, is a Grammy-winning platinum record producer originally from Nigeria and raised in both Florida and Rhode Island (currently residing in Los Angeles, CA). Bongo became known for his unparalleled talent with production; he also plays bass, piano and a multitude of other percussion instruments. As a child who grew up in the church, Bongo took to music as an outlet early on and received teaching from his musically inclined older brother beginning at age eight. By the time he was eleven Bongo began creating his own beats and got his first major placement on a Musiq Soulchild track when he was only 18. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Florida, Bongo relocated to the entertainment epicenter of Los Angeles to focus on his music full-time. But despite his early expression of talent and validation from big names in the industry, Bongo ByTheWay never stopped striving to get better and better and merge his instrumentalist background with the wave of new technology available.

As his career was taking off majorly beginning in 2013, Bongo became widely known for his production on Big Sean’s number one album Dark Sky Paradise and Documentary 2 by The Game. Bongo’s unique high-caliber production turned heads throughout the industry and has since led him to produce tracks for Roddy Ricch, Nipsey Hussle, Jeremih, Eric Bellinger, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg and Future among many others. He’s a 4-time Grammy nominated producer for songs with YBN Cordae and BJ the Chicago Kid and his landmark Grammy Award winning production on “Free From It All” by Hip Hop – Gospel crossover star Lecrae and his extensive discography has cemented him as one of THE most sought-after producers for popular urban music. In the summer of 2020, even amidst a global pandemic, Bongo ByTheWay secured two Billboard number ones for his chart-topping production on Teyana Taylor’s The Album and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. A high-achieving person by nature, there’s no doubt that BongoByTheWay won’t stop his grind, no matter how many accolades he earns.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #bongobytheway #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!