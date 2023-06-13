Grammy Awards Add Three New Categories for 2024

Along with the latest additions of Songwriter of the Year, and several other new awards added in 2023, The Recording Academy has added three new categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2024.

Newly added to the category list are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The new categories join the Best Song for Social Change, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change, and Songwriter of the Year awards, which were added in 2023.

In addition to the new categories the awards for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical will be moved into the general field, which opens them up to voting by all Grammy voters.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process,” said Harvey Mason jr., Recording Academy CEO, in a statement. “These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

Mason continued, “By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the Producer Of the Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields. We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

Below is the Recording Academy breakdown of each new Grammy category:

Best African Music Performance

A track and singles Category that recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the Category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres.

Best Pop Dance Recording

Recognizes tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement. Eligible Pop Dance recordings also feature strong rhythmic beats and significant electronic-based instruments with an emphasis on the vocal performance, melody and hooks. Dance remixes are eligible in the Best Remixed Recording Category only and may not be entered in Best Pop Dance Recording.

Best Alternative Jazz Album

This Category recognizes artistic excellence in Alternative Jazz albums by individuals, duos and groups/ensembles, with or without vocals. Alternative Jazz may be defined as a genre-blending, envelope-pushing hybrid that mixes jazz (improvisation, interaction, harmony, rhythm, arrangements, composition, and style) with other genres, including R&B, Hip-Hop, Classical, Contemporary Improvisation, Experimental, Pop, Rap, Electronic/Dance music, and/or Spoken Word. It may also include the contemporary production techniques/instrumentation associated with other genres.

(Photo: Don Emmert/Getty Images/Courtesy of The Recording Academy)