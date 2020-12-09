Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Briston Maroney over Zoom video!

At just 22-years old, Knoxville-native + indie/Americana artist Briston Maroney has released 3 stellar EP’s and was recently declared “Nashville’s next big star” by PAPER+ applauded for “writing powerful rock songs with grit and heart” by NPR.

He recently released the debut single off the album – “Deep Sea Diver” – co-written with the legendary Dan Wilson and produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen).

Currently, his single “Freakin’ Out On The Interstate” – released back in 2018 – is having a resurgence, doing over 1.3 million streams a week and bringing his catalog to 50m streams before even releasing a debut album.

Briston Maroney been featured recently on NPR’s World Café, USA Today, Vulture, PAPER, and in the latest issue of Relix. Last year, he was named to various critics’ year-end “Best Of” lists – including PAPER, Vulture, and Consequence of Sound. Off the back of his IndianaEP (2019), he rose from playing house shows to sold-out clubs in the US, as well as an international headline tour and slots at marquee festivals including Austin City Limits + Pitchfork Paris.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!