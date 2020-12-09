Bringin’ It Backwards: Interview with Briston Maroney

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Briston Maroney over Zoom video! 

At just 22-years old, Knoxville-native + indie/Americana artist Briston Maroney has released 3 stellar EP’s and was recently declared “Nashville’s next big star” by PAPER+ applauded for “writing powerful rock songs with grit and heart” by NPR

He recently released the debut single off the album – “Deep Sea Diver” – co-written with the legendary Dan Wilson and produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen).

Currently, his single “Freakin’ Out On The Interstate” – released back in 2018 – is having a resurgence, doing over 1.3 million streams a week and bringing his catalog to 50m streams before even releasing a debut album.  

Briston Maroney been featured recently on NPR’s World CaféUSA TodayVulturePAPER, and in the latest issue of Relix. Last year, he was named to various critics’ year-end “Best Of” lists – including PAPERVulture, and Consequence of Sound. Off the back of his IndianaEP (2019), he rose from playing house shows to sold-out clubs in the US, as well as an international headline tour and slots at marquee festivals including Austin City Limits + Pitchfork Paris.

