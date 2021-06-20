Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Brooke Stephenson

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Brooke Stephenson over Zoom video!

Based in Los Angeles, singer-songwriter Brooke Stephenson tells stories that draw you in with beautifully compelling lyrics and dynamic melodies. Raised on musicians like Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi, Brooke’s voice and music are like “gumbo”, with one foot rooted in her love of Americana music, she incorporates a mix of country, soul, rock, and blues. Brooke’s storytelling brings songs to life, captivating audiences with powerful vocal performances, and holding their focus through delicate, vulnerable moments.

In 2019, after earning a spot on Kelly Clarkson’s team on NBC’s The Voice Season 17, Brooke worked one-on-one with Clarkson and her chosen advisor Normani, refining her musical palette. Additionally, her background vocal credits include Andy Grammar’s track “I Found You” and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s track “Rock & Roll”.

Pre-covid, Brooke spent much of her time performing at some of LA’s most prominent songwriter venues, and writing songs for her debut Americana EP “Backbone”, produced by John Spiker (Tenacious D, Beck, John Carpenter). The first 5 singles were released in 2020, and the full EP will be released Spring 2021. “Backbone” is a body of work incorporating American roots influences, and detailing the curious mind of a 20-something year old, trying to navigate through life, while humbly clinging to her roots.

