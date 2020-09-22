Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing CHASER!

Established in 2000 in the heart of the SoCal punk scene, CHASER made a name for themselves playing fast and melodic skate punk. With energetic, infectious, and heartfelt performances, they always leave you wanting more.

Comprised of Mike LeDonne (vocals), Jesse Stopnitzky (bass/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitar), and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER is your classic example of 4 close friends that share a deep love for this music and hope to make a difference with it.

On September 4, 2020, CHASER released “Look Alive”, a 2-song 7” record in collaboration with Thousand Island Records, Sound Speed Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. Jesse from CHASER shares, “Our proceeds from the record will be donated to 4 carefully handpicked charitable organizations: Equal Justice Initiative, Educational First Steps, Crisis Aid International, and Surfrider Foundation. 2020 has been a year like no other. In the face of such unprecedented crises, one’s impact feels further minimized. However, if we have learned anything from these experiences, it is that we are all in this together and have a responsibility to do our part. At the minimum, manage what we can control.”

CHASER also finished recording their 5th full-length album, “Come Alive!”, comprised of 13 catchy and energetic tracks with self-reflecting lyrics. Jesse mentions, “We’re at a unique moment in time where it feels like the powers of good vs. evil are at play more than ever before in modern society. The general population is quick to attack each other without mercy, compassion, or understanding, and the rest of us are grasping on any sort of hope for the future. ‘Come Alive!’ will undoubtedly have you rocking out and singing at the top of your lungs, while also challenging you to take a look inside and declare which side you’re on.”

For the last two years, CHASER toured internationally, playing some of the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a “can’t miss” live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots.

In 2018, CHASER released, “Sound the Sirens”, on Effervescence Records. With over 500 vinyl LP’s and 1,000 CD’s sold, it was voted by fans as a top punk album of the year. For CHASER, it was a return to the basics of what started it all for them. Jesse shares, “Growing up in the 90s, no sound struck a chord for us like the Fat and Epitaph era punk bands. Although the scene continues to evolve, we stuck to what we love most about this genre…catchy melodies, anthemic choruses, passionate lyrics, and as always, a beat that has you rushing for the pit.”

More at: chaserpunkrock.com

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!