We had the pleasure of interviewing Chloe Castro over Zoom audio!

​​Half-Brazilian R&B/Soul artist Chloe Castro began writing her own songs at the age of 11. After a childhood spent between Brazil, France and Wales, she finally settled in the North East of England and, after dropping out of school, worked as a waitress and pursued her dreams by studying music before going on to reach the Quarter Finals of The Voice UK 2016.

​​She has since been working alongside producer and co-writer Jake Karno to develop and nurture a sound which fuses elements of trap and soul whilst creating a fresh Contemporary R&B sound that is all her own. Castro’s highly original vocals blend luscious melodies with strikingly raw lyrical content, drawing you in and clearing the way for a brand new artist in your favourites.

​​Featured on Huw Stephens BBC Introducing Show on BBC Radio 1 with her last single ‘Drunk’ in 2019, Castro is now set to release her debut EP ‘Amid’ this 2020. Steeped in rich and soulful vibes, the new EP marks an explosive new beginning for Castro, revealing her as an artist with attitude, style and true staying power.

