Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Cloe Wilder over Zoom video!

CLOE WILDER is an indie-pop singer-songwriter from Clearwater, Florida. At just 14-years-old, Cloe has a voice way beyond her years, managing to create melancholic, yet incredibly relatable songs. From an early age, her artistic talents started thriving as she started taking piano lessons which consequently helped her to discover her passions for singing surprising her family and anyone around her. In December 2018, Cloe started her YouTube channel where she began to cover songs by Halsey, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Sasha Sloan, and more…

She kicked off 2020 with the release of “Crying When I Shouldn’t” mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) and xo-written and produced by Eric Scullin. Cloe followed it up with her second release of they year, “You & Lonely”, in June. The song is co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Cloe’s first single off of her upcoming EP “It’s True”, off her upcoming EP, is out today, and is the first song she wrote for the project. Cloe will release her debut EP in January 2021.

