Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Dentata over Zoom video!

Canadian-born musician Dana Dentata has shared a brand-new single, “Do U Like Me Now?” which is available today on all streaming platforms. “Do U Like Me Now?” marks Dana Dentata’s first new music of 2020 and previews her forthcoming debut album, Pantychrist. Expected to arrive next year, Dana Dentata has been finalizing work on Pantychrist, collaborating in the studio with artists / producers: Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, Kris Esfandiari of King Woman / Miserable, Robokid, Yawns and Fish Narc of GothBoiClique, and more.

Recently, Dana Dentata announced her signing with Roadrunner Records, becoming the first female solo artist signed to the label, and shared the performance art film, ‘The Resurrection of Dana Dentata.’ Conceptualized and directed by Dentata, the 20-minute piece captures her as she carves through performances of tracks from her 2019 EP Daddy Loves You, as well as brand-new material with an unapologetically raw expression of sexual power. Additionally, Dana Dentata is set to feature in the genre busting horror / musical podcast, Halloween In Hell, which will premiere October 10th via all podcast platforms.

With her brazen rhymes and authoritative flows, Dana Dentata has gained distinction for being equal parts empowering and provocative. By pairing her unapologetically sexual lyrics with production that is just as menacing, Dentata creates liberating, femme-centric hip-hop. A native of Toronto, Canada, she grew up inspired by artists ranging from Britney Spears and Hole, to Marilyn Manson and Eminem. At the end of 2019, Dentata performed at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud Festival and released her EP, ‘Daddy Loves You.’

Dana recently took part in Machine Gun Kelly and Audio Up’s four-part scripted Halloween musical HALLOWEEN IN HELL, which has hit 500K+ streams since it’s October 19th debut. The podcast and soundtrack stars Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee, Dana Dentata, 24kGoldn, iann dior, and PHEM – who contributes vocals to a few tracks.

The new three-track bundle includes “In Hell It’s Always Halloween Remix” featuring iann dior and PHEM, “Just Us Two” featuring Dana Dentata, and “Watch Me” featuring BigKlit. These tracks were released through Sony Music RECORDS and Audio Up Music, and are available now through all digital and streaming platforms.

HALLOWEEN IN HELL’s finale episode was released on Friday, October 30th, with its final tracks set to drop on Friday, November 13th. The series will be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary to be released as bonus content. Stay tuned for more.

About HALLOWEEN IN HELL:

A scripted horror musical podcast, just in time for Halloween. Rock legend Tommy Lee stars as the Devil, featuring original music and performances by Machine Gun Kelly, iann dior, Dana Dentata, PHEM, and 24kGoldn. On Halloween, Satan lures three performers to his sadistic game show in Hell where they must perform or die. The winner returns to Earth. The losers will play out their showbiz careers in fiery hellfire and damnation.

About Audio Up:

Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt explains, “Halloween, much like other major holidays, deserves its own entertainment tent pole. While a lot of people focus on Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and New Year’s Eve, we really believe that Halloween is an undersurface time of year for folks to enjoy original content. I was always a fan of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and we believe we’re creating an evergreen franchise that will allow us to unlock new stories every year with original music, possibly ending up in the realm of live or visual content. Machine Gun Kelly was an extremely logical and obvious partner for us. His brand pairs well with the season.”

