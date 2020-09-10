​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing David Cook over Zoom video!

David Cook (and yes, he is the winner of American Idol’s Seventh Season) certainly knows his way around a good song. His first album, Analog Heart, came out pre-Idol, and his last album, Digital Vein, nicely book-ended that chapter of Cook’s career.

With Chromance (2018), he started fresh. “I was a ‘rock’ guy, but the further away I’ve gotten from that, the more I’ve opened up and found inspiration in the peripherals. I wouldn’t have had the courage earlier in my career, but now I have the confidence to go after the sound I want.”

A fan of both Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails, Cook always admired how they pushed the envelope and brought pop elements into rock music. “I used them as a bedrock for this EP and how I wanted the record to feel.”

If putting out his 2018 EP wasn’t enough to keep Cook busy, that same year he headed to the Great White Way for his Broadway debut in “Kinky Boots” as Charlie Price. “I’ve had conversations about finding creative outlets outside of being a musician, but the timing was never right.” While Cook is excited for his first starring role, he’s also aware of how timely and relevant the message behind KINKY BOOTS is right now. “I am honored I am going to be part of this show and get to work with so many amazing people. I love the collaborative aspect of theatre too, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night.”

Another passion of Cook’s is his work with ABC2, a Washington DC-based nonprofit that drives cutting edge research and treatments for brain cancer and brain tumors. “I’ve been very involved with the charity ABC2 and am very grateful that my career has allowed me to do that. I lost my brother Adam to a brain tumor in 2009; every year I am part of the Race for Hope-DC and my fans alone have raised over 1 million dollars for this charity. Far and away, that is the proudest of all my achievements.”

Being good for music is something David Cook has strived for ever since he left college to make performing his full-time career. He is well aware, and grateful, for the breaks American Idol has brought his way, and for the opportunities, he continues to have. He has no plans to slow it down. “I love creative endeavors. I like starting with nothing and then finishing with something that didn’t exist before. That’s my favorite thing about creating new music. I love being able to put something artistic out in the world for people to enjoy.”

