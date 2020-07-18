​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Dead Lakes over Zoom video!

​​Sometimes, it’s the things we love the most that swallow us up, till we drown. DEAD LAKES make music for anyone who feels the sting of broken connections, failed relationships, and challenging circumstances, yet nevertheless will muster the strength and hope to carry onward.

​​​​On NEW LANGUAGE, the band’s first EP with SharpTone, DEAD LAKES stake a claim of ownership across multiple genres, from irresistible pop and R&B to energized anthemic rock. It’s a bold sound with huge appeal any fan of The Neighbourhood, PVRIS, or Bring Me The Horizon.

​​DEAD LAKES teamed up with producer Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Set It Off) for the five songs that comprise NEW LANGUAGE. A blend of classic alt-rock radio anthem making, electronic-infused R&B flourishes, and passionate post-hardcore, DEAD LAKES songs emphasize empowerment and purpose. The Pacific Northwest outfit is energetic, genre-fluid, and following a creative muse wherever it may lead.

​​​​Seattle based Dead Lakes recently released their first EP since signing to SharpTone Records, New Language, on May 1st. With New Language, Dead Lakes is taking a step away from their post-hardcore past and into a new era of R&B, electronic, and alternative rock influences. The band has recently released two videos for singles “Paradise” and “SMS Happiness” featuring neon-soaked visuals to perfectly juxtapose their intense and forward songwriting.

​​Please check out New Language here: http://shrptn.co/newlanguage

​​Socials:

​​LINEUP

​​Sumner Peterson – Vocals

​​Max Statham – Guitar

​​Legacy Bonner – Guitar

​​Cody Hurd – Bass

​​Chon Adam – Drums

​​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!