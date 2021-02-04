Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Django Django over Zoom video!

As we get closer to the release of Django Django’s highly anticipated fourth album, ‘Glowing in the Dark’ (12 Feb), we release Free From Gravity, the third single in the album campaign.

Following on the heels of the pulsing album title track, “Free From Gravity” represents an arresting about turn for the band – a beautiful anthem about escape and perhaps the most complete expression of the album’s central themes coming together. Beautiful cascading bleep melodies and strings wrap around the funkiest stop-start drum machine and a relentlessly infectious bassline to perfectly embody the bittersweet theme of yearning to “escape everything that’s weighing you down.” The band explain: “it’s really about the planet being in such a mess that we eventually have to leave”.

The track comes accompanied by a stunning music video by British director Jim Canty that was shot on location in Mystic, Connecticut over the holiday period. It documents a day in the life of an adorable child dressed in a green alien costume…or is it a child?

Glowing in the Dark will be released via Because Music on 12 February 2021 on limited edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD and digital download/streaming on all usual platforms.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!