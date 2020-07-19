​​​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emma Zander over Zoom video!​​

Emma’s an incredible alt-pop singer/songwriter, actress, and activist who’s been featured on MTV, Entertainment Tonight and Refinery 29. On June 25th, she’s released her new single “America’s Favorite Tranquilizer”. ​​



​​”America’s Favorite Tranquilizer” is a bold, quirky anthem for the disillusioned. The song is a tale about everything we use to numb ourselves: from Netflix, to weed, to social media, to binge eating, to sex. Left to our own devices and quarantined with our own thoughts and vices, we’ve leaned on our “tranquilizers” now more than ever. Emma finished recording the song in her bathroom after the LA lockdown was put in place, and the corresponding video was filmed completely in quarantine, using dollar store props. It even features a surprise “cameo” from Harry Styles. ​​



​​Emma Zander sings about what it means to be a twenty-something right now. Born & raised in NY, Zander moved to the West Coast to pursue music after graduating NYU Tisch for Musical Theatre. Her introspective songwriting & ethereal vocals have garnered major attention in the EDM world, as she performed at and even wrote the theme song for Electric Daisy Carnival Vegas. Zander’s music has also been featured on MTV, USA, Entertainment Tonight, & Refinery29. As a featured vocalist and top-line writer, Zander has appeared on the Corporate Slackers’ Wasted Love (Tiesto’s Musical Freedom), & Bryce Vine’s rap track, Bella, hailing over 15 million streams & counting. But it’s her own edgy pop records & self-produced videos that truly solidify her identity as an artist — and a powerful female voice of her generation. ​​

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com ​​

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!