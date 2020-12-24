Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Justin Bryte and Slavo of Fly By Midnight over Zoom video!

Jake Miller and Fly By Midnight have teamed up on a breathtaking new single ‘Automatic’.

‘Automatic’ is an emotive indie-pop journey that highlights the vocal talents from both Fly By Midnight and Jake Miller. A beautiful, downtempo track that features delicate harmonies and emotive lyrics, ‘Automatic’ is meant to reflect that instantaneous connection when meeting the right person.

Jake Miller & Fly By Midnight have been long-time friends and collaborators, where Fly By Midnight co-wrote and produced Jake Miller’s 2019 singles ’Nobody Else’ and ‘Ocean Away’. ‘Automatic’ will be part of a wider collaboration EP from Fly By Midnight, and will include their recent collaborations with Clara Mae on ‘Lost Without You’ and ‘Caffeine’ with Shoffy.

Jake Miller has grown a diehard fanbase called “The Millertary,” clocked 275 million cumulative streams, and shared the stage with the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony. He’s embarked on 8 headlining nationwide tours and has garnered the endorsement of People Magazine, Billboard, MTV, Teen Vogue, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, and more. In 2019, he issued BASED ON A TRUE STORY, his 6-song comeback EP that he wrote and produced exclusively in his bedroom, and yielded the Billboard Top 40-charting hit single “WAIT FOR YOU,” which he performed on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. Jake has taken Tik-Tok by storm, where here he’s accumulated more than 780K followers, 50 million views, and 8.8 million likes on the platform.

Indie-pop duo Fly By Midnight have garnered a global fanbase with their unique blend of pop-driven anthems. The duo have racked in over 30 million streams across platforms, produced hit singles ‘Vibe’ and ‘Lovely’, and been featured on numerous Spotify playlists (Chill Hits, NMF US & more). Recently performing on Netflix’s PRIDE Celebration alongside Chaka Khan, Laverne Cox and Trixie Mattel, Fly By Midnight have been praised by tastemakers such as Billboard, Buzzfeed, NYLON, Huffington Post, MTV, Forbes, etc. Their latest work and collaboration with Shoffy on ‘Caffeine’ pays homage to the female icons of the 90s including Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski from Saved By The Bell), Tyra Banks & Jennifer Lopez.

Fly By Midnight recently released the official music video for ‘Automatic’.



