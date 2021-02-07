Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Kendra Erika over Zoom video!

South Florida recording artist Kendra Erika is set to release her new single “Song Of Hope” to kick off the new year on January 22nd. This song is perfect for the start of 2021 and gives fans hope for all the new possibilities’ in the New Year. “Song Of Hope” follows the success of Kendra’s recent singles “So Fly,” and “Avalanche” whose music videos boast Kendra’s highest numbers to date with over a Million views on YouTube collectively! The success of her recent singles follow a path Kendra started at the beginning of 2020 with her single “Break the Wheel” that peaked in the Top Ten on the Billboard Dance Chart which was Kendra’s fifth track to do so, following her 2019 #1 hit single “Self-Control!”

“Song Of Hope” which was co-written by Kendra alongside Charlie Midnight (Billy Joel, James Brown, Joni Mitchell) & Jan Fairchild (Mary J. Blige, Most Def, N.E.R.D), and co-produced by Midnight and Fairchild, is the perfect song to bring people into 2021 after a chaotic 2020. When asked about her new single Kendra said, “‘Song of Hope’ was the first song I wrote when we shut down initially. Of course, Charlie Midnight, Jan Fairchild, and I wrote this one virtually. But the one thing about this song is that it’s that beacon of light at the end of the tunnel during these trying times. It’s a call to action for the world to be restored and for power to be given to the people.”

Given the message of “Song of Hope” Kendra chose to align herself with world renowned charity War Child. War Child is a humanitarian organization that has been empowering children, women, and families across the globe to overcome the brutal impact of war and violence for over 20 years. Through this partnership Kendra will be donating a percentage of her profits of “Song of Hope” to War Child, in addition to bringing awareness to the important work the charity does throughout the promotion of her new single. Around the release of “Song of Hope” War Child will be using the single on their social and promotional tools as the song’s message speaks perfectly to the mission on the charity. When asked about this new partnership with Kendra Erika for her new single “Song of Hope”, War Child Director Barbara Harmer said, “We are thrilled to partner with Kendra for the release of her new single. The message in her song speaks so clearly to War Child’s work empowering vulnerable children and families around the world. Partnerships like this one help us to continue to provide war-affected children with essential programs that allow them to have hope and look towards brighter futures.” Helping children/ young people is something that Kendra sees as one of the most important things to the future success of our society, so when the opportunity to connect with War Child came about, Kendra knew it was the perfect charity to align with for “Song Of Hope.”

Kendra Erika is a spicy, bold, artist with a touch of vintage Hollywood complemented by the desire to help others. It’s fitting that Hollywood Life dubbed her “the queen of hearts,” and that she has attracted musical collaborations with the creme de la crème in the industry. She has worked with a bevy of Grammy winning producers such as Charlie Midnight; Jan Fairchild (Elton John, Mary J Blige); John DeNicola (Hungry Eyes and Time of my Life from Dirty Dancing); Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez); Ned Cameron (Kid Ink, Lil Wayne); Mark Mangold (Cher, Michael Bolton); Luigie “LUGO” Gonzalez (Janet Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand); and Ronnie “CHICO” DeCicco (JLo, Kistine W, Rihanna, Britney Spears)” Fans will get the opportunity to hear more of these collaborations with these amazing producers when Kendra releases her forthcoming album scheduled for release later this year on her own label Oystershell Music via a new distribution deal with industry leader Symphonic distribution.

