Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Gavin Rossdale of Bush

We had the pleasure of interviewing Gavin Rossdale of Bush over Zoom video!

“Nothing is better than doing what you love,” says Gavin Rossdale, and the Bush frontman knows from experience. For near three decades, the musician has been a perennial presence in the annals of rock music — an intellectual and emotional, albeit occasionally misunderstood creative, forever with a hard-charging rock n’ roll heart.

Now, with The Kingdom, Rossdale and his band enter a new phase of life, and the singer comes armed not only with a ferocious new album, but also a sense that he’s on his life’s correct course.

Music has always been a release for Rossdale, and now as he reflects on a career that’s seen Bush sell close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone — as well as compiling an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, six of which shot to No. 1 — he says that passion remains the same.

That’s exactly what Rossdale is doing on The Kingdom. The album features some of the most potent songwriting of Rossdale’s career, highlighted by the pummeling “Flowers on a Grave,” as well as the noise hurricane “We Are Quicksand” which finds him showcasing a vulnerability like rarely before.

In many ways, with Bush’s new album, Rossdale is creating the type of music – and the world – he hopes to see. As he explains, The Kingdom is a utopic ideal – a reaction to a world full of “judgement and self-righteousness and mob mentality and where everyone knows better than everyone else.” “The Kingdom was this place that I imagined where likeminded people could go and be free and artists and musicians and painters and people could think for themselves and don’t hold any judgement over anyone else,” Rossdale offers.

Rossdale has been around the music business long enough to know it’s about steady growth and sustained creativity. Many years back, not long after the band came roaring out the gate with towering back-to-back smash albums, 1994’s epic six-times platinum debut, Sixteen Stone and 1996’s triple-platinum Razorblade Suitcase, “I took away all the expectation and pressure from my career,” Rossdale explains. To him, ever since, it’s never been about “fitting a sound or fitting a moment. I just don’t feel any of that. Maybe in the past,” he concedes. “But I feel like we’ve always had to work for what we have. We don’t take anything for granted. We’ve never had any kind of particular free ride. That’s a healthy thing.”

With The Kingdom on the horizon, yet another chapter in a multi-decade career is set to unfold. And Rossdale is feeling undeniably gratified. “I have an incredible life and I have scaled huge walls of music and done so many amazing things,” he notes proudly. The best part for Rossdale? “I’m still right in the middle of it.”

The Kingdom is available now!

