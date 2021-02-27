Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Griff Clawson over Zoom video!

SoCal singer/songwriter Griff Clawson is releasing his sophomore single “2Lovely,” a follow up to his debut pop record“Chasing Highs.”

Clawson made waves in 2020 after exploding onto the scene with vocal features on tracks produced by DJ global-stars such as ARTY, Matoma, Devault, Manilla Killa and Boombox Cartel.

Side-stepping away from big collaborations, Clawson is trailblazing his own path as an alternative force in pop music with the launch of his solo project. His second single (out 2/3) “2Lovely” is completely self-produced, written and sung by Clawson.

In the track, Clawson finds himself fearful in the moment that he’s experiencing the peak of his relationship, worrying that “as good as this is right now, I know it won’t last forever.”

