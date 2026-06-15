Bruce Springsteen Apologizes to Bono for a “Big Mistake”

Bruce Springsteen is apologizing to Bono for making a “big mistake.” While at Tribeca Festival, Bono recalled the time Springsteen rejected his request to put “Girls in Their Summer Clothes” in a Gap commercial.

The situation came back in 2008 when Bono and Bobby Shriver’s (RED) charity teamed up with the retailer in an effort to fight AIDS.

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“I said, ‘Bruce, this song ‘Girls in Their Summer Clothes,’ this is like one of the great pop songs ever,’” Bono said, per People. “He goes, ‘It’s not bad, is it?’ I said, ‘Would you think about using it for a commercial like for RED through Gap?’ You said, ‘No.’”

Springsteen candidly responded to Bono’s callout, admitting that his past decision was “a big mistake.”

“I should have said yes,” Springsteen said. “That was just a song that I loved, and damn it, I still think back. I said, ‘Bono asked me to put this thing in a commercial on television, I should have f**king done it, then people would hear it like a hit.’”

He added, “So I have to apologize, I should have done that.”

Bruce Springsteen Is Honored at Tribeca Festival

The moment came when Bono was presenting Springsteen with the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award. The distinction recognizes artists who don’t just speak out, but actively use their platform to advance equality, dignity, and human rights.

In addition to Bono, Robert De Niro and Patti Smith were on hand to pay tribute to the singer.

During his speech, De Niro praised Springsteen as “a man who knows how to use his voice” for good.

“He uses it to give voice to the powerless and uses it to lead the resistance,” De Niro said. “He is fearless and direct.”

As for Smith, she performed “Peaceable Kingdom” at the event, 107.3 The Eagle reported. She was also joined by Springsteen and Bono for a performance of “People Have the Power.”

The night ended with Springsteen taking the stage. He performed an acoustic version of his 2012 song, “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage