Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Zayde Wølf over Zoom video!

Nashville based writer and producer Zayde Wølf is storming into 2021 with a tour de force and fist pumping powerful new song “Back At It.” This powerhouse of a song sets the tone for what is bound to be a huge year for Dustin Burnett the mastermind behind Zayde Wølf. ”Back at It” is the first single from Wølf’s third full length albumdue out this spring. The albumfollows the 2018 release of Modern Alchemy, Wølf’s sophomore full length album, which charted in over 25 countries on the iTunes charts and debuted in the top ten on the iTunes Alternative chart in the U.S. within hours of it’s release. Unintimidated by his past successes, Burnett has always been solely focused on making music that helps listeners to push through and overcome life’s challenges, trust that broken hearts eventually heal, and to remember that music is one of our most powerful tools for connecting us to one another. Burnett has experienced the power of music firsthand, and he’s made it his mission to share it with the rest of the world.

This motivational mentality of transcending the past, and not allowing it to define who you will be, are not just concepts Burnett has embraced, but it’s how he has lived his life. Raised in Metropolis, a small town in Illinois best known for its fictional favorite son, Clark Kent, the level of success Burnett has achieved, both personally and professionally, is beyond anything he ever imagined or that was expected of him growing up. All of Burnett’s accolades may seem to be the makings of an obvious solo success, but the Zayde Wolf project came somewhat accidentally.

Five years later the Zayde Wølf empire has grown to 236K YouTube subscribers, 82 million video views, over 1.2 Million monthly listeners on Spotify, with 300 million streams across all streaming platforms. This is on topof the hundreds of films, TV shows, trailers, commercials, and video games that have featured his music. The list includes Shameless, Skyscraper movie, Love-Simon movie, the Jack Reacher 2, The Maze Runner 3, Pride Prejudice & Zombies, spots for UFC, MLB, NFL, Dodge, Jeep, WWE, Xbox, NBA, and more. In addition to syncs, Wølf has creatively expanded his reach by cultivating partnerships with brands such as Dude Perfect, one of the top YouTube sports channels with over 54 Million subscribers and 12 Billion views. Other creative partnerships include collaborations with Fortnite champion DrLupo, and extreme downhill racers Rémy Métailler and Matt Walker. Last year Burnett partnered with the NHL and NBC sports for the Stanley Cup Finals where they used the Zayde Wølf track “Home” in a spot featuring Burnett performing the songHERE, and most recently was the featured celebrity guest on the Gamer Hour where Burnett and Host Chris Puckett talked about their love for video games and went head to head live playing Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. “

