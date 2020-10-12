Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kiiara over Zoom video!

Atlantic Records recording artist Kiiara has just released her debut album, lil kiiwi.

lil kiiwi boasts high-profile collaborations with acclaimed artists such as blackbear, on the standout track “So Sick,” DeathbyRomy, PVRIS and more. Fans who pre-ordered the album received instant downloads of recently released tracks, “Numb (feat. DeathbyRomy and PVRIS),” “I Still Do” and “Never Let You” as well as Kiiara’s hit singles “Whippin (Feat. Felix Snow),” “Feels” and the 3x Platinum smash hit “Gold.”

“I made a lot of mistakes and thru the process of making this album I learned from a lot of those mistakes,” Kiiara shared. “I learned not to take love for granted, I learned to love, I learned not to push away the people who genuinely care about me. I took all the defeats I’ve faced over these past few years and put what I learned together like a puzzle. I picked myself up off the ground with the help of my family, friends, my team, and strangers who quickly became really important people in my life who I now look to for advice, all while I didn’t see the light in anything. Lil kiiwi is who I was early in my career. Lil kiiwi is a savage who, no matter how hard I try to control and hide, will always be a part of me”

Kiiara’s recent releases have increased the widespread anticipation for her debut album, with Billboard labeling “I Still Do” as “a tight, melodic first taste” and LADYGUNN predicting the album to be “one for the top charts.” The album title was teased in the “I Still Do” official video which introduced Lil Kiiwi, representing Kiiara in the earlier chapter of her career. In the video, flashbacks of Lil Kiiwi are intertwined with Kiiara’s present life, embodying the idea that while Kiiara is more composed and authentic today, she will always have a Lil Kiiwi side to her.

“I Still Do” was met with widespread critical acclaim upon release, with Refinery 29 encouraging readers to “dance out your feelings to the tune of Kiiara’s all-too-relevant ‘I Still Do’” and MTV labeling the track “an infectious summer bop dripping with catchy vocals.” “Never Let You” followed the edgy track, garnering praise from Idolatorand UPROXX, who included the song in their Best New Pop Music round-up and stated, “Kiiara has positioned herself as a strong songwriter.”

Last week it was announced that Kiiara would be playing a special performance at Sound Mind Live’s Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival on Thursday, October 8. Check out her incredible, livestreamed performance during the festival on Relix’s YouTube Channel HERE.

Now boasting more than 2 billion streams, Kiiara began writing and performing in her teens, inspired by a diverse range of contemporary pop and electronic forms. The Chicago, IL-based singer-songwriter first dropped “Gold” upon an unsuspecting world in the summer of 2015, earning instant attention for her trademark vocal sampling and gift for indelible hooks. The track proved a global sensation, earning 3x RIAA Platinum certification and over 700 million streams, reaching the top 5 on Billboard’s Pop Songs Charts and the top 15 on the Hot 100. Kiiara continued to expand her creative palette by contributing her one-of-a-kind sound to a series of high-profile collaborations alongside some of pop, EDM, rock and hip-hop’s biggest players, most notably Linkin Park’s 2017 RIAA Gold certified smash, “Heavy (Feat. Kiiara).” For updates and additional information on Kiiara please visit https://www.kiiara.com.

