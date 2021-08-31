Lil Nas X Reveals Alluring, Vivid New Album Cover

Want to know what the new album cover looks like for Lil Nas X’s next release? Well, now you can.

The “Old Town Road” songwriter took to social media to update fans on what the album artwork looks like for his forthcoming record, Montero. And surprise: it includes SpongeBob SquarePants references and the great emcee naked:

The bright, vivid image brings forth sprites and spells, storms, and mysticism. It’s eye-catching for about a million reasons and, likely, controversial given Lil Nas X’s bare behind placed front and center (though we dig it!).

Another inspiration for the cover, the rapper says, is artist John Stephens and his piece, Genesis II.

INSPIRATION BEHIND

“MONTERO” 🦋💕

ALBUM ART:



ARTISTS: John Stephens

ART: (Genesis II)



“Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array. By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work” pic.twitter.com/0Ba9SJ6m2a — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021

Montero is Lil Nas X’s official debut LP and it’s out Friday (September 17).

In a prior Tweet, Lil Nas X said, “creating this album has been therapy for me … I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”