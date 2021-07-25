Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Laura Escudé

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Escudé over Zoom video!

Los Angeles-based Future Classical artist and master technologist Laura Escudé has released her new EP ENOUGHNESS, that documents her journey to acceptance and self love. This past year of forced isolation pushed Escudé to confront her darkest inner demons and start the recovery process from a 20 year eating disorder. Escudé spent such a large portion of her life obsessing over her physical and not loving herself, which she wrote about on Medium for National Eating Disorder Awareness week, living a life that was not sustainable, both physically and mentally. Music is where Escudé feels the most free, and with ENOUGHNESS synthesized her skills as a classically-trained violinist and avant garde electronic producer, infusing neo-classical & sleek futuristic style with raw emotion to share her story.

Technology is a second language for Escudé, who became the world’s first Ableton Certified Trainer in 2008. In 2012, she founded Electronic Creatives, using her skills to hire and train programmers and playback engineers for artists including Logic, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Big Sean, Charli XCX, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Electronic Creatives has hosted several playback engineering training programs over the years, with the latest being MASTERTRACK Worldwide. Escudé brought massive productions to life for the biggest and most influential artists in the world including Kanye West, Jay Z, Bon Iver, Missy Elliot, Herbie Hancock, and television megabrand American Idol.

These creative applications of technology made Escudé one of the world’s most in-demand live show programmers and saw her touring extensively all over the world. With this level of success came the pressure to keep pushing herself to and in 2016, Escudé experienced awakening after tour burnout landed her in the hospital. The night before she went to the hospital she was on stage at Madison Square Garden performing with Kanye West for the Life of Pablo release, the night before playing a show in San Francisco, and the night before that on stage performing with Miguel at the Forum.

This focus on her personal health and the health of her peers has given her a refreshed look on life, a newly lit creative fire that was funneled into the 4 songs on this EP. “I Love Me,” is a musical meditation on self love and was Escud’és mantra throughout the pandemic. “Can I Hold You Anymore?” was written for Andrew Huang’s 4 Producers episode on YouTube, on which Escudé got the chance to collaborate with Jamie Lidell. “Embrace Your Shadow” was written with lyricist Lila Rose as another reminder to herself and all to love ourselves completely, even the darkest parts and “Unlimited Expansiveness” is an instrumental journey through space and time, to remind us to be expansive with our thinking. The more we focus on expanding, the faster we move through our limitations. “I use my compositions to practice embodied liberation and allow the creative space to be my teacher—to let the process be the process and let go of what it should be,” says Escudé. “I hope ENOUGHNESS becomes this for you too because you are ENOUGH.

