Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Loose Ends

We had the pleasure of interviewing Loose Ends over Zoom video!

Long Beach pop-punk outfit Loose Ends have announced the release of their dynamic new video for ‘Love In Heartache’ off of their 2021 release ‘Tell God You Were Framed’ slated for a release later this year.

Finding a silver lining in an ever-evolving world of turmoil and upset is something humankind has seemed to forget how to do. Loose Ends is here to tighten that thought up.

“Love In Heartache explores the intoxicating struggle to get away from something we know is bad for us, but somehow finds its way back into our life; That we toggle between healing and hurting in order to grow with the hope that whatever it is doesn’t kill us first.” – Andy Rodesney

About Loose Ends:

Based in Long Beach California, Loose Ends is the most recent project of Andy Rodesney, Kyle Durst, Ben Wesson, and Matt Lang. The new group focuses on combining a variety of influences such as Yellowcard, The Story So Far, Brand New into a musical casserole of pop-punk/alternative rock songs that guide the listener on a captivating and emotional journey. The first EP “Tell God You Were Framed” is a conceptual album designed to portray a sonic experience of what leaving the body after death may be like and confronting a higher power for the next chapter of existence.

Featuring members of Kid Liberty, the foursome have combined their efforts across the nation with Kyle Durst and Andy Rodesney writing and producing the record in collaboration with longtime friend and producer Geoff Rockwell (Forever the Sickest Kids, Artist vs Poet, Memphis May Fire, Crown the Empire) to fully develop this audio saga.

