Pop-punk phenoms Makeout, have debuted “Home” their first single with new frontman Kyle Dee (formerly a Season 11 American Idol contestant, and lead singer of Chicago mainstays, The Frantic) and bassist AJ Khah (who was previously a member of Sleep On It). Dee and Khah join founding members Tyler Young (Lead Guitar) and Scott Eckel (Drums) for a more mature sounding yet still a super melodic new version of MAKEOUT which should make longtime fans super stoked.

Now joined by vocalist/guitarist Kyle Dee and bassist AJ Khah, MAKEOUT is ready to share ‘Home’, their first new material with the new lineup, and their first new music in almost three years. “We couldn’t ask for better new members with the band, and it’s really changed the mood moving forward,” says Young. “Everybody’s gung-ho and onboard and really wants to do this.”

Producer and manager Matt Holmes describe the making of ‘Home’ as a unique process: “We were fortunate enough to have Travis Barker and Matt Malpass work with Scott on the drums and programming, which definitely took the songs and production to another level.” Barker had a hands-on approach to production, changing song structures and drum parts and even playing on the EP (“Some parts it’s hard to tell and some parts it’s quite obvious, but he drums a little bit in every single one of those songs,” Eckel explains). The EP’s title track also came as a collaboration with Jayden Seeley of With Confidence.

