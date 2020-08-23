​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Trailblazing, RIAA-Certified Gold singer-songwriter Wafia’s new EP, Good Things, arrived on August 21. Wafia also released a new music video for the title track, which was led by an all-female cast & crew and features Wafia with some of her best girl friends. The new EP sees Wafia boldly detail the end of a bad relationship and the life-changing transformation that followed, and is highlighted by lead single “Pick Me,” which Elton John recently hailed as “great.” The project also includes previously release singles “Hurricane,” which premiered on Triple J in Australia last month, “Flowers & Superpowers” and new track “Butterflies,” which Wafia performed at Lollapalooza’s virtual festival earlier this month. The Iraqi-Syrian, queer-identifying artist was also recently named one of VOGUE’s “New LGBTQ+ Musicians to Listen to Now.” The new EP follows the release of an impressive string of singles including Hurts (Feat. Louis the Child & Whethan),” “I’m Good,” and her smash hit collaboration with Louis the Child “Better Not (Feat. Wafia).”

