3 Rock Songs From 1980 That Set the Tone for the Entire Decade

It was nearly impossible to predict what music in the 80s was going to be like at the start of the decade. Still, there were some clues that music was about to undergo a massive shift, especially in these three rock songs, which all came out in 1980.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”

There may not be a better introduction to rock music of the 80s than Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”. On his Glass Houses record, Joel is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

Perhaps ironically, Joel wrote “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me” in response to the criticism about the changing sounds in rock music. “Still Rock And Roll To Me” says, “Where have you been hiding out lately, honey? / You can’t dress trashy ’til you spend a lot of money / Everybody’s talking ’bout the new sound / Funny, but it’s still rock and roll to me.”

Joel had already released more than a dozen hits before “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me”, including “Piano Man”, “Always A Woman”, and more. But it’s this song that became his first No. 1 single.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

By 1980, Queen had become a mainstay on the charts, with songs like “Killer Queen” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. But it’s “Another One Bites The Dust” that remains among the band’s biggest hits.

Written by band member John Deacon, the multi-platinum hit appears on their The Game album. The song says, “Another one bites the dust / Another one bites the dust / And another one gone, and another one gone / Another one bites the dust, yeah / Hey, I’m gonna get you, too / Another one bites the dust.”

“Another One Bites The Dust” earned Queen a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

“Call Me” by Blondie

Blondie’s second No. 1 single, “Call Me” is on the soundtrack for the American Gigolo film. Written by Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Giorgio Moroder, the song is the only big hit from the project.

“Call Me” says, “Cover me with kisses, baby / Cover me with love / Roll me in designer sheets / I’ll never get enough / Emotions come, I don’t know why / Cover up love’s alibi / Call me on the line / Call me, call me any, anytime / Call me, oh my love / When you’re ready we can share the wine / Call me.”

The same year Blondie released “Call Me”, The Chipmunks released a version for their Chipmunk Punk project.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns