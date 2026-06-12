3 Underrated Classic Rock Songs From 1978 That Deserved To Be No. 1 Hits

These underrated classic rock songs from 1978 just narrowly avoided the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Honestly, I’m shocked by that; I could have sworn these hits were chart-toppers. Alas, that wasn’t the case.

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You might not find these songs to be “underrated” in the traditional sense, but I think they’re underrated simply because they didn’t reach No. 1. Let’s revisit some iconic songs, shall we?

“Hot Blooded” by Foreigner from ‘Double Vision’

“Hot Blooded” is a standout single from Foreigner’s album Double Vision, and it remains a classic rock radio classic today. This hard rock tune was also quite a hit on the charts, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canada Top Singles chart. For some reason, this song didn’t go all the way, and I could have sworn it was a No. 1 hit across the board. It wasn’t, though, and that’s a shame. This song is one of Foreigner’s finest, rivaling their bigger hits from the era.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas from ‘Point Of Know Return’

When I think of Kansas, I think of two songs: “Carry On Wayward Son” from 1976 and “Dust In The Wind”, released as a single in 1978. “Carry On My Wayward Son” is a famously underrated prog-rock classic that only made it to No. 11 on the Hot 100. Likewise, despite being the band’s biggest hit, “Dust In The Wind” didn’t make it all the way to No. 1. It stalled at No. 6, and I think that’s a travesty. This song is such a beautiful reflection on life, and it’s one of the best soft rock songs of the late 1970s, point blank.

“Bicycle Race” by Queen from ‘Jazz’

The lyrics of this song are incredibly catchy. It’s the kind of tune that gets lodged into your brain, on repeat, after just that introduction alone. So, listen with caution. You’d think that a song as catchy as this rock classic, especially one by Queen, would be a smash hit. This underrated entry on our list of classic rock songs from 1978 was a hit, but it didn’t come close to No. 1 on the Hot 100. In fact, it stalled at No. 24 on the coveted chart. What gives?!

(Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)