Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with MILOŠ

We had the pleasure of interviewing MILOŠ over Zoom video!

Celebrating 10 years with Universal Music, superstar and bonafide “Classical Guitar God” (The Times) MILOŠ releases a brand new album, featuring two outstanding original concertos, both specially-commissioned for the star musician – a testament to his outstanding musicianship and pioneering spirit, showcasing new guitar repertoire on the world stage.

The Moon & The Forest, released on April 30th 2021, features works for guitar and orchestra by award-winning composers Howard Shore (Lord of the Rings, The Departed) and Joby Talbot (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Winter’s Tale). Inspired by his now legendary artistry and unique personal heritage, both Shore and Talbot worked closely with MILOŠ in order to create two distinctive, groundbreaking scores.

Best known for his epic scores to the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Howard Shore’s guitar concerto ‘The Forest’ partially deviates from his works on the screen, drawing instead from the symbiotic relationship between people and the earth. Montenegro and its dark forests have been an inspiration to Howard and MILOŠ from the beginning, when the work was first commissioned by Canada’s National Arts Centre.

Taking its title from a collection of Japanese love poetry, the concerto very much places the guitar – and its soloist – at the very centre of proceedings. Cast in three movements that flow into one another, changes in mood and atmospheric timbre permeate the work, exploring sonorous landscapes that bring the vivid imagery to life.

The album also includes innovative new arrangements for solo guitar of Ludovico Einaudi’s ‘Full Moon’ and Robert Schumann’s ‘Träumerei’ – two moving pieces from the Romantic and Modern classical repertoire. Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra feature on the recording, conducted by Alexander Shelley and Ben Gernon respectively.

To mark a decade of incredible music-making with Universal Music, MILOŠ’s new album cements his position as not only “the hottest guitarist in the world” (Sunday Times), but also a pioneer and innovator of contemporary guitar repertoire for the ages.

