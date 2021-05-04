Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Fairview

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Matt and Lizzy of Fairview over Zoom video!

Dreamy acoustic pop duo, Fairview, brings a timeless element to the industry. The vocal harmonies of Matt and Lizzy paired together not only draw you in, but leave you wanting more. The duo has been writing songs together as long as they have been a couple: 9 years. Fairview is the perfect storm of classic acoustic love song, meets catchy pop radio. Since signing a record deal with Humans Were Here, Fairview has continued to release catchy pop singles, like the single Loving You Hurts, a song that shows exactly who they are: current, young, and in love.

