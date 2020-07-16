​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie Claro over the phone!​​

​​The badass multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter, Natalie Clarorecently released a music video for her song “Discomposure“. The song is about Natalie’s struggle with anxiety and mental health following a trauma life had thrown her way. The corresponding music video finds Natalie alone in her bedroom, struggling to find peace with herself, followed by an epic climax scene of her playing drums in the middle of a mosh pit (2:07). Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vILVu0mYpYg. ​​



​​Natalie Claro is a bold alternative artist based in New York City. She is the sole writer, producer, and instrumentalist of all her music, and her lyrics often address intense topics like politics, existential crisis, mental health, confidence, and more. ​​



​​But what will really resonate with fans are her live performances featuring booming and powerful vocals, crowd surfing, cartwheels, drum solos, and more. Over the course of 2 years, Natalie has played over 200 live concerts nationwide, sharing the stage with acts like Plain White T’s, Halfnoise, Public, Hunny, Hawthorne Heights, and Grizfolk. She has also performed at events such as SXSW, Sony’s Balcony TV, and The Knitting Factory’s Women That Rock Festival, as well as Hollister’s High School Nation Tour.​​



​​Check out her incredible live performances in her recent RBBC Radio session here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbOUA-GjwxU & Canary Session here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jjhj7FQaJJQ.​​

