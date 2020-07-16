Charlie Puth Unveils Acoustic Version of “Girlfriend (Live From Corden)”

Multi-Grammy nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer, Charlie Puth, has unveiled “Girlfriend (Live From Corden),” a stripped-down acoustic version of his new song which debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Girlfriend” has already amassed nearly four million streams in the U.S., not to mention 15 million streams worldwide. In addition, the charming Drew Kirsch-directed companion music video has racked up four million views in just one week alone. In celebration of the new track, Puth was showcased on Spotify’s New Music Friday billboard in Times Square and featured on the cover of Amazon Music’s Pop Culture, while earning the #1 slot at Amazon Music for the week of release. Puth also recently performed “Girlfriend” on the Today Show’s Summer Concert Series and for Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” Music Series.

Here’s what press is saying about “Girlfriend”:

“A swoon-worthy summer bop” – Billboard/ “One of his most tenacious hooks to date.” – The FADER

“An instant hit” – E!/ “Excellent” – Vulture/ “A nice dose of head-bobbing funk” – UPROXX

“With its sexy lyrics and elastic synths, this is the closest the hitmaker has come to having a full-blown Prince moment.” – Idolator

“Falsetto funk-pop that takes you floating back to ‘Justified’-era Justin Timberlake.” – New York Post

“The warm slice of summer that we’ve been longing for” – iHeartRadio

Watch the official video for “Girlfriend” below.