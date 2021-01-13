Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Noga Erez over Zoom video!

Tel-Aviv based artist Noga Erez shares an alternative version of “You So Done,” the third single from her forthcoming second album (details to follow). The stripped-back reimagined live version continues the “Kids Against The Machine” series, following a similarly styled reworking of previous singles “VIEWS,” and “NO news on TV.”

“The idea was not to use any ‘machines,’” Noga explains. “No computer, no electronic instruments.”

“You So Done” was highly anticipated since appearing on NBC’s Good Girls earlier this year and AV Club says the track’s “calm delivery is bolstered by warped, imposing electronics that culminate into something taunting and intense.” The song sees Erez shift from outward-looking political themes to personal soul-searching, opening up for a stirring track about rejection, toxic and emotionally violent relationships, and one’s own inner violence.

Along with the track, Noga shared a moving statement: “At some point, exactly one year ago, I started flashing back to one of the darkest times in my life. I was young, incredibly confused, and lonely… There was a moment during this period where I was actually so weak, insecure, and in need of love that I was not able to step out of what I know now to be an emotionally abusive relationship.” Read the full statement HERE.

The video for the “You So Done,” which marks Noga’s third collaboration with Tel Aviv-based director Indy Hait sees Noga as a puppet in a dystopian future, being violently flung to-and-fro by an unknown captor.

Recently, Noga partnered with YouTube for a special live performance and fan Q+A about her recent singles and forthcoming album.

ABOUT NOGA EREZ:

Noga Erez burst onto the scene with ‘Off The Radar’ in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that’s made her one of her home city’s most exciting, idiosyncratic artists. The grainy textures and potent atmospheres forged with her synths and ingenious beats bravely straddle genres. Her 2018 standalone singles “Bad Habits” and “Cash Out (feat. SAMMUS),” and 2019 collaboration with ECHO, “Chin Chin” saw her continuing to forge a path of uncompromising and unpredictable, gritty, truth-seeking alt-pop.

More to follow from Noga’s anticipated upcoming second LP.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!