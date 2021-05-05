Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Parker Matthews

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Parker Matthews over Zoom video!

A powerful voice, wrapped in a sensual empathy. An empathy that draws from a tough childhood punctuated by physical and mental abuse, relentless bullying through school and a sexual assault at 14. For Parker Matthew’s, music was his only escape from the experiences he endured.

Raised in Pittsburgh, Matthews trained as a classical musician but followed his parents’ desire to go to business school and get a job. So he did. But it didn’t take long for music to whisper his name. He quit his job and booked a one-way ticket to LA to launch his career as a pop artist.

He hasn’t looked back. The intrinsic belief he has in himself to follow his dreams is a strong theme for brand Parker Matthews, as he explains; “I’m not your boy next door and I don’t sing about easy themes. I firmly believe that self-belief is the most important ingredient you need if you want to succeed in life. But it is one of the most difficult states to achieve – especially if you are faced with adversity. I want my music to inspire and connect with people. To share the message that there is always hope and you can find and believe in your true self, no matter the circumstances.”

A highly empathetic artist, Parker Matthew’s deeply vulnerable sound is reflective of his desire to bring people together and connect on a higher level. Inspired by the likes of Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Adele, Jennifer Hudson and Jessie J, his lyrics speak to those who are struggling in love and life.

He wants to use his rapidly growing platform to advocate for suicide prevention and anti-bullying by supporting organizations such as The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and LGBTQ+ – spreading positivity and fortitude through his music. “I love making people feel good through music.

My hope is that people leave my concerts feeling better about themselves than when they arrived – because there is always light despite the darkness that exists.”

Produced by Donnie Scantz & Danny Solano, The Ain’t No Regular Love EP is a departure from a bigger, bolder sound – a sound that has matured into a more sensual, grounded and powerful one.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!