Machine Gun Kelly Offers Travis Kelce $500K Bribe To Leave the Kansas City Chiefs

What would it take to get Travis Kelce to leave the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, that is exactly what Machine Gun Kelly wanted to know. And more than wanting to know, he even extended a generous offer to the tight end.

Over the last few months, Kelce went from just a Super Bowl-winning football star to the boyfriend of iconic singer Taylor Swift. Not to mention, he played against his brother, Jason Kelce, in the Super Bowl. With his name filling almost every inch of the internet and news, it was only a matter of time before the brothers started a podcast. Since September 2022, the New Heights podcast welcomed viewers into the brother’s lives and what it takes to be a NFL player today. Welcoming numerous stars, the brothers recently talked to singer Machine Gun Kelly, who wanted to do more than talk.

Loving Cleveland, Ohio, it seemed that Machine Gun Kelly had other reasons for going on the podcast as he made an offer to Travis. “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally.” He then added, “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want.” There was just one catch, he had to play for the Cleveland Browns.

In A Different Universe

Showing just how much Cleveland means to the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly didn’t stop with just some fun money. He explained he would match “that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

Adding to his long list of accomplishments, Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be adding recruiter to his resume. Broth Travis and Jason laughed about the offer with the tight end revealing, “You know that was the original dream, dawg. You know that was the dream!”

Not wanting to pressure Travis, Machine Gun Kelly is giving him time, but noted the offer was real and very much “on the table.”

