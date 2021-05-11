Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Pistols At Dawn

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Hard rock outfit PISTOLS AT DAWN have shared the second heavy-hitting single, “Crown,” from their debut EP NOCTURNAL YOUTH which is out now.

“‘Crown’ is about observing a majority of the world pursuing detrimental ways of life,” jointly state PISTOLS AT DAWN. “It’s about knowing better and seeing leadership continually fail those they lead. Too many in power are acting like foolish kings. ‘Crown’ is a push against apathy and ignorance and refusing to represent those ideologies. The video is a visual representation of the dystopian reality we find ourselves living in, a play on the pursuit of the ‘golden idol,’ and a rejection of the internal and external infrastructure that perpetuates this warped existence.”

PISTOLS AT DAWN recently spoke to their hometown daily paper, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about the band’s reformation after a brief hiatus following the passing of original guitarist Mike Buffa and the chemistry between founders Adam Jaffe (drums), Devin White (guitars) and Billy Sullivan (bass) with new members Tommy Richardson (guitars) and VH1 Rockstar Supernova finalist Chris Pierson (vocals) while recording their new EP.

NOCTURNAL YOUTH was recorded with producer Jeff Tomei (Smashing Pumpkins, Matchbox 20) and mastered by engineer Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More) and features four powerful and distinctive tracks which Outburn Magazine applaud for their “instantly catchy sing-along anthems and headbang inducing melodies.” The EP’s debut single “Voices” was released on March 5 and was revered by Indie Pulse Music for its “catchy and powerful chorus.”

