Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with POP EVIL

We had the pleasure of interviewing POP EVIL over Zoom audio!

Hard rock titans POP EVIL have set a career milestone as “Breathe Again” becomes the sixth #1 rock single in their overall history joining previous #1 hits “Waking Lions,” “Footsteps,” “Deal with the Devil,” “Trenches” and the gold-certified “Torn to Pieces.” The track is featured on the band’s upcoming May 21 album VERSATILE via Entertainment One (eOne) alongside previously shared singles “Let The Chaos Reign,” “Work” and “Set Me Free.”

If rock is dead, then POP EVIL is definitive proof of the afterlife. The Michigan-formed blue-collar band—which consists of vocalist Leigh Kakaty alongside lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Matt DiRito and drummer Hayley Cramer—have created an unpredictable album, as its name suggests, which presents their most ambitious rebirth yet. VERSATILE highlights the group’s distinctive sound by zeroing in on their juxtaposition of cinematic melodies, heavy grooves, fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads while building on their foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and timeless hard rock hooks.

VERSATILE is available for pre-order now via the official POP EVIL merch store and all orders will include an autographed postcard from the band: https://www.popevil-versatile.com/. CD’s will be exclusively sold via Target, which will offer a two-disc deluxe edition version of VERSATILE. The special bonus disc will include the track listing from their 2020 #1’s LP. This consisted of all of their previous #1 singles listed above that were pressed on 180-gram opaque gold vinyl.

POP EVIL’s success story extends beyond the charts, the 1 million units of “total activity” across their catalog, and the 600+ million streams of their songs on major platforms–it’s the diverse group of fans the band has captivated with their relatable storytelling and undeniable catchiness on tour after tour with the who’s who of the modern rock genre.

