We had the pleasure of interviewing Red Yarn over Zoom video!

Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folksongs and puppetry into high-energy shows for all ages. With his engaging performances, lush folk-rock recordings, and playful music videos, this red-bearded bard reinvigorates American folklore for younger generations.

With traditional and original songs that apply an indie aesthetic to folk, rockabilly, country and blues, Red Yarn’s sound is both rooted and modern. Whether performing solo, with his wife and singing partner Jessie, or with a full band, Red Yarn’s shows are a raucous, inclusive celebration of the multicultural musical heritage of the USA. As Red rambles through the landscapes of American folklore, from the Deep Woods to the Old Barn, he introduces his “critter” friends – lovable, handmade puppets – along the way.

In August 2020, Red Yarn will release Backyard Bop, his sixth album for families & his first collection of all-original songs. After a 10-year journey through old American folk music, Red Yarn returns with a fresh set of rockabilly and folk-rock tunes about small towns, neighborhoods, and backyard adventures. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Dean Jones, Backyard Bop provides the perfect soundtrack for family dance parties, summertime activism & play.

Red Yarn & his family band have performed at Austin City Limits Festival, South by Southwest, Pilgrimage Music Fest, Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Wolf Trap National Park, Symphony Space, Pickathon, Northwest String Summit, and libraries and children’s museums across the country. Accolades for Red Yarn’s albums include NAPPA Gold, Parents’ Choice, and Fids & Kamily Music Awards, and frequent play on SiriusXM Kids Place Live.

Visit http://www.redyarnproductions for the latest updates, music and videos.

