Bringin’ It Backwards: Interview with Saving Vice

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Saving Vice over Zoom video!

Saving Vice are an independent American metalcore band from Vermont founded by guitarist Robbie Litchfield. Litchfield added vocalist Chase Papariello to the band first and then vocalist Tyler Small shortly thereafter. It wasn’t until later on that the band included the final pieces of their lineup, drummer Sammy Whelton and bassist Kenjamin Smiertelny.

Since their official start in 2017, Saving Vice have shared the stage with many impressive acts and played on multiple festivals such as Warped Tour, iMatter Festival and Heavy Fest. The group’s high energy live performance, catchy choruses, and hard-hitting riffs aided by the chemistry created by the vocalist duo helped them make their mark on the New England music scene and beyond.

The sound, energy and personality Saving Vice have brought to the current heavy music scene is both refreshing and nostalgic. Their sound is reminiscent of classic, 2009 metalcore balanced with the modern genre trend. Emotional and melodic, yet unapologetically brutal and dark.

Saving Vice commemorated their one year anniversary of their debut record ‘Hello There’ with the release of a brand new music video for the track “Nerve Damage” and even brought back some older merch designs.

