The Gathering for Harry: A Live Surprise Virtual Celebration of Harry Belafonte’s 94th Birthday on Feb. 28

On the eve of Harry’s 94th birthday, it features Usher, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Common, Chuck D. and more

Jay-Z to accept the Gatekeeper of Truth Award

Jay-Z & Harry Belafonte, 2010

When Harry Belafonte was a young man, he was careful to strike a balance between being a singer whose music was for everyone, and also an activist for civil rights. His hero, Paul Robeson, who had walked this fine line first, affirmed Harry was doing the right thing.

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth,” Robeson told him. “We are civilization’s radical voice.”



On the first of March, Belafonte—among America’s most beloved gatekeepers—is turning 94. Sadly, his work is far from done.

He started the Gathering for Justice organization in 2005, after witnessing a news report of a five-year-old Black girl being handcuffed and arrested in her Florida classroom. The reason for her arrest? “Being unruly.”

The organization’s mission is to build a movement to end child incarceration while working to eliminate the racial inequities that permeate the justice system. Belafonte was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a prominent force in ending South Africa’s oppressive apartheid regime—including the release of his friend, Nelson Mandela.

In celebration of Belafonte’s 94 years of music, courage, and activism, The Gathering for Harry, a surprise live virtual party, is being held on the eve of his birthday, Sunday, February 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

During The Gathering, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will be accepting The Gatekeeper of Truth Award for his support to organizers on the frontlines during these political times, and for his inspiration to generations past and future.

The Gathering for Justice has proudly collaborated on the #FreeMeekMill campaign, local movement-building in Wisconsin, and the 40,000+ person March for Stolen Lives & Looted Dreams, which achieved almost every demand for which they marched.

The event will feature performances & appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlamagne Tha God, Usher, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Susan Sarandon & Pete Buttigieg, along with Common, Danny Glover, Chuck D, Bernie & Jane Sanders, Stacey Abrams, Aloe Blacc, Tamika D. Mallory, Rev. Al Sharpton, Aja Monet, Mysonne The General, Diane Nash, Carmen Perez-Jordan, DJ Carisma, Bryan Stevenson, and more.

“As our nation faces a critical time in our democracy and the fight to protect our freedom,” said Carmen Perez-Jordan, the President of The Gathering for Justice. “Much of the work of today’s movement for justice is inspired by the leadership and guidance of Mr. B, as we lovingly call him. Jay-Z has picked up that baton for this generation.”

The Gathering for Harry Participants

Aja Monet

Alfre Woodard

Alida Garcia

Aloe Blacc

Andy Tobias

Belafonte Family

Bernadette Peters

Brea Baker

Brian Satz

Bryan Stevenson (Legacy Award)

Carmen Perez-Jordan

Cassady Fendlay

Charlamagne Tha God

Christopher Jackson

Chuck D

Common

Congresswoman Barbara Lee

Dannese Mapanda

Danny Glover

DeJuana L. Thompson

Derrick Johnson

Diane Nash

DJ Carisma

Dr. Angela Davis

Dr. Bernard Lafayette

Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Ebro Darden

Gaye Theresa Johnson

Patrick Gaspard (Legacy Award)

George Gresham (Legacy Award)

Hope and Robert F. Smith Family (Sponsor)

Ira Gilbert

Jaime Harrison

Jake Holmes

James Counts Early

Jane and Bernie Sanders

Jasmine Delafosse

Jason Daley Kennedy

Joel Grey

Julianne Hoffenberg

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Keiajah ‘KJ’ Gabbrell (Youth Justice Award)

Keris Lové

Kerry Kennedy

Khary Lazarre-White

Kristine Arroyo

Linda Sarsour

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lonnie G. Bunch III

Luis Jonathan Hernandez

Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Latt

Michael Skolnik

Mysonne The General

Nané Alejandrez

Paul Brady

Pete Buttigieg

Peter Yarrow

Phillip Agnew

Rashad Robinson

Rev. Al Sharpton

Roland Martin

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter

Stacey Abrams

SupaMan

Susan Sarandon

Susan L. Taylor & Khephra Burns

Susanne Rostock

Tamika D. Mallory

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Shaloub & Brooke Adams

Usher

Xochitl Larios (Youth Justice Award)

And more to come