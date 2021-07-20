Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Scout Durwood

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Scout Durwood over Zoom video!

Blue Élan Recording artist, Scout Durwood, recently released Comedy Electronica Vol. 2, her third digital video series, with an accompanying EP. The EP is paired with a series of music videos beginning with the April premiere of “Millennial Malaise.”

Scout Durwood’s debut studio album, TAKE ONE THING OFF, was released via Blue Élan Records along with a 22 episode digital series of the same name, itself earning a nomination for Best Indie Series at the 2019 Streamy Awards. Scout has starred in MTV’s scripted comedy, MARY + JANE, Oxygen’s FUNNY GIRLS, and has her own 30 minute comedy special available on the Epix series, UNPROTECTED SETS. Scout is also an accomplished cabaret singer and nationally touring comedian. 2020 saw the release of Scout’s COMEDY ELECTRONICA VOL. 1 along with five music videos.

