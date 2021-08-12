Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears to Step Down as Conservator

In the ongoing battle for conservatorship over Britney Spears and her estate, the pop singer’s father, Jamie Spears, is taking himself out of the fight.

According to TMZ, the elder Spears has agreed to step down as a conservator. Documents obtained by the outlet, which Jamie’s attorney filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, state, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement regarding Jamie’s filing.

“I announced in Court on July 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome. Twelve days later, my firm filed a Petition for Mr. Spears’s suspension and removal based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears, and her medical team,” he says, according to Variety.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” Rosengart continues. “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”

Earlier this month Rosengart filed a petition to replace Spears’ father James Spears with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant (CPA), as the pop star’s sole conservator. This move would remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his position as conservator of her estate—which he has held since 2008.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance,” states the petition. “Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021 hearing, that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

The court had denied a request to expedite the conservatorship hearing earlier this week.