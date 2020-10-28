​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Shae over Zoom video!

Shae Dupuy, devoted and ever-evolving, continues to push boundaries as an artist and songwriter, taking her talents to new heights.

Having displayed an affinity for music as a young child, taking vocal and guitar lessons at the age of eight and attending a specialized arts high school, it seemed natural that on the day of her high school graduation, Dupuy would launch her career. In 2014, Dupuy released her first single, “Grandpa’s Truck” to radio, that attracted the attention of CMT Canada, naming her ‘Fresh Face Artist’ later that fall In 2016, she released her second studio EP Brave and garnered multiple nominations from the CMAO Awards for her songs, “Tin Man” and “Drink About It”. Soon after, Dupuy went on to earn in 2017 the CCMA nomination for ‘Interactive Artist of the Year”.

Dupuy has performed at multiple festivals, including some of Canada’s top festivals at Cavendish Beach and Lucknow’s Music in the Fields. In 2018 Dupuy headed on her first tour where she performed in multiple cities from coast to coast across Canada.

Following the success of her first two studio EPs, she moved south to Nashville immersing herself in the city’s songwriting scene. It is here that Dupuy has written a catalogue of songs for her next recording project, as well as songs for other artists. Her new music displays cultured vocal expression, storytelling, and a strong sense of identity and conviction, both as an artist and as a person.

