SHENNA has lived in a colorful world since the release of her first EP, Dream In Color, holding the number-one spot on Bandcamp in the DMV market. Her debut album Made Of Gold landed over 300,000 streams on Spotify.

SHENNA is apart of The Music Playground, landing major sync placements on “Lethal Weapon”, “Ex On The Beach”, The Bad Girls Club”, Netflix “Miss Stevens”, and “Selling Sunset”, and Disney’s “Stargirl” to name a few.

She has received notable press on Rolling Stone India, The Washington Post, Nylon Magazine, Refinery 29, Highsnobiety, V Magazine, Billboard, and more.​Her music videos currently receive rotation on AXS TV, VH1, Oxygen, and CMT.

She recently partnered with Reebok’s flagship location for an in-store performance in NYC and ran a Toy drive for Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital at the event.

In 2019, SHENNA was invited to her first Grammy Awards in LA as a voting member of the Recording Academy and performed at iHeart Radio.

SHENNA is an advocate for empowering others to embrace who they are and to advocate for mental health awareness. Her new Ep “Blue Memories” premiered on The Washington Post and touches on overcoming depression in 6 songs. Shenna hopes to help others heal through her lyrics and finds it as therapy.

She embarked on the “Blue Memories Tour” performing at All Things Go Fall Classic Headlines by Melanie Martinez and CHVRCHES and toured Japan for a 3 city tour in Tokyo, Saitama, and Nagoya.

Stay tuned for more from this Indie-Pop artist!

